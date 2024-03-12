Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2024 5:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2024 5:08 AM GMT

    സൂഖ് വാഖിഫ് പ്രവൃത്തി സമയം

    സൂഖ് വാഖിഫ് പ്രവൃത്തി സമയം
    ദോഹ: റമദാനിലെ പ്രവൃത്തി സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് സൂഖ് വാഖിഫ്. രാവിലെയും രാത്രിയുമായി രണ്ടു സെഷനുകളായാണ് സൂഖിലെ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്.

    രാവിലെ എട്ടുമുതൽ ഉച്ച 12 വരെയും, രാത്രി ഇഫ്താറിനുശേഷം അർധരാ​ത്രി ഒരു മണിവരെയുമാണ് റമദാനിലെ സമയം. റസ്റ്റാറന്റുകൾ നോമ്പുതുറ സമയം മുതൽ പുലർച്ച അത്താഴം വരെ പ്രവർത്തിക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

