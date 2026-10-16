സ്കോസ ഖത്തർ റീ കണക്ട് 2k26 ഒക്ടോബർ 30ന്

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സ്കോസ ഖത്തർ റീ കണക്ട് 2k26 ഒക്ടോബർ 30ന്text_fields
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News Summary - SCOSA Qatar Alumni Meet 2026
ദോഹ: സർ സയ്യിദ് കോളജ് പൂർവ്വ വിദ്യാർഥി സംഘടനയായ സ്കോസ ഖത്തർ ചാപ്റ്റർ ‘റീ കണക്ട് 2k26’ എന്ന പേരിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അലുമ്നി മീറ്റ് ഒക്ടോബർ ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടിന് ഉമ്മു സലാൽ ഫാമിലി ഫാം ഹൗസിൽ നടക്കും.
വിവിധ സെഷനുകളിലായി അലുമ്നി അംഗങ്ങളുടെ കലാ -കായിക പരിപാടികൾ അരങ്ങേറും. പരിപാടിയിലേക്ക് സർ സയ്യിദ് കോളജിൽ പഠിച്ച എല്ലാ പൂർവ്വ വിദ്യാർഥികളെയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നതായി സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും രജിസ്ട്രേഷനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടുക: 55841398, 77805989, 77554496.
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