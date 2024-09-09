Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ദി​നം ആഘോഷിച്ചു

    shanthiniketan indian school
    ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ

    റ​ഫീ​ഖ് റ​ഹീം ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രു​ടെ​യും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തോ​ടെ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു.

    അ​റി​വും വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന​വും പ​ക​രു​ന്ന അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രോ​ടു​ള്ള ആ​ദ​ര സൂ​ച​ക​മാ​യി സീ​നി​യ​ർ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രാ​യെ​ത്തി ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളെ​ടു​ത്തു. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രു​ടെ​യും നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ,സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

