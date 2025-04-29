Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2025 9:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2025 9:33 AM IST

    ചു​വ​പ്പു ക​ട​ന്നാ​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത ശി​ക്ഷ

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം
    ദോ​ഹ: വ​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന റോ​ഡി​ലെ റെ​ഡ് ലൈ​റ്റ് സി​ഗ്ന​ൽ ലം​ഘ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​വും റോ​ഡി​ലെ മ​റ്റു വാ​ഹ​ന​വും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന തെ​റ്റി​ന് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ശി​ക്ഷാ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു ന​ൽ​കി. ജീ​വ​ഹാ​നി​ക്കോ പ​രി​ക്കി​നോ കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​വു​ന്ന പി​ഴ​വി​ന് ക​ഠി​ന​മാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷ. നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം 6000 റി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ ചു​മ​ത്തും. ചി​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​വും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം 90 ദി​വ​സം വ​രെ വാ​ഹ​നം പി​ടി​ച്ചു​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ വ​കു​പ്പു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:trafficMinistry of Home AffairsRed LightQatar Newsroad fine
    News Summary - Severe punishment for crossing the red light
