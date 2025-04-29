Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 April 2025 9:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 April 2025 9:33 AM IST
ചുവപ്പു കടന്നാൽ കനത്ത ശിക്ഷtext_fields
News Summary - Severe punishment for crossing the red light
ദോഹ: വൻ അപകടങ്ങൾ ക്ഷണിച്ചുവരുത്തുന്ന റോഡിലെ റെഡ് ലൈറ്റ് സിഗ്നൽ ലംഘനത്തിനെതിരെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ഖത്തർ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം. നിയമം ലംഘിച്ച വാഹനവും റോഡിലെ മറ്റു വാഹനവും അപകടത്തിലാക്കുന്ന തെറ്റിന് ശക്തമായ ശിക്ഷാ നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ മുന്നറിയിപ്പു നൽകി. ജീവഹാനിക്കോ പരിക്കിനോ കാരണമാവുന്ന പിഴവിന് കഠിനമാണ് ശിക്ഷ. നിയമപ്രകാരം 6000 റിയാൽ പിഴ ചുമത്തും. ചിലഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ വാഹനവും പിടിച്ചെടുക്കും. ഗതാഗത നിയമപ്രകാരം 90 ദിവസം വരെ വാഹനം പിടിച്ചുവെക്കാൻ വകുപ്പുണ്ട്.
