Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2025 12:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2025 12:03 PM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    ദോ​ഹ: ദീ​ർ​ഘ കാ​ല​ത്തെ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന കൊ​ടി​യ​ത്തൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ടി.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​ന് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി (സി.​ഐ.​സി) അ​ബു​ഹ​മൂ​ർ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    സി.​ഐ.​സി റ​യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ എം.​എം, അ​ബു​ഹ​മൂ​ർ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ഇ​സ്മാ​ഇ​യി​ൽ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹാ​രി​സ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ്, റ​സാ​ക്ക് കാ​രാ​ട്ട്, മ​ജീ​ദ് അ​ലി, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ നാ​സ​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ത്താ​ർ, അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ​ഫി, അ​മീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

