Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 10:10 AM IST

    ടി​പ്പു സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ; സെ​മി​നാ​ർ

    ടി​പ്പു സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ; സെ​മി​നാ​ർ
    ത​നി​മ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ടി​പ്പു സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ സെ​മി​നാ​റി​ൽ സൈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ചെ​റു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ഫ​ത്ത​ഹ് അ​ലി​ഖാ​ൻ ടി​പ്പു എ​ന്ന ടി​പ്പു സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്റെ ച​ര​മ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ത​നി​മ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ ടി​പ്പു ‘സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ത​നി​മ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ണ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ച ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഡോ. ​ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്, വി.​കെ. മു​ഹ്‌​സി​ൻ, സു​ഹൈ​ൽ ചേ​ര​ട എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സൈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, ആ​രി​ഫ് സി.​കെ. എ​ന്നി​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്ക് വെ​ച്ചു. ത​നി​മ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സോ​ൺ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

