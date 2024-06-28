Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസ​ൽ​വ റോ​ഡ് ജൂ​ൺ 28...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 6:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 6:09 AM GMT

    സ​ൽ​വ റോ​ഡ് ജൂ​ൺ 28 മു​ത​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ​ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​ൽ​വ റോ​ഡ് ജൂ​ൺ 28 മു​ത​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ​ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ സ​ൽ​വ റോ​ഡി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു ദി​ശ​യി​ൽ റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ദി​ശ​യി​ൽ മെ​ക്ക​യ്ൻ​സ് വൊ​കോ​ദ് പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ ​സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്താ​ണ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ർ​ധ​രാ​ത്രി 12 മു​ത​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്ന് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 12 വ​രെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DohaRoad construction
    News Summary - Salwa Road Construction
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick