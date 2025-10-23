Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    23 Oct 2025 12:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 12:47 PM IST

    സ​ഫാ​രി മാ​ൾ 15ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ഫാ​രി മാ​ൾ 15ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    അ​ബൂ ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലെ സ​ഫാ​രി മാ​ളി​ന്റെ 15ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കേ​ക്ക് മു​റി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ വ്യാ​പാ​ര ശൃം​ഖ​ല​യാ​യ സ​ഫാ​രി ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്റെ അ​ബൂ ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലെ സ​ഫാ​രി മാ​ളി​ന്റെ പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന കേ​ക്ക് ക​ട്ടി​ങ് സെ​റി​മ​ണി, സ​ഫാ​രി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ദാ​ഫ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹാ​ദി അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്ബാ​ബി, സ​ഫാ​രി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ സൈ​നു​ൽ ആ​ബി​ദീ​ൻ, സ​ഫാ​രി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര നാ​ഥ്, മ​റ്റു മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 22ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് സ​ഫാ​രി മാ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    Gulf News Safari Mall Anniversary celebration
    Safari Mall 15th Anniversary Celebration
