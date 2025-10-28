Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 1:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 1:46 PM IST

    റോ​ഡ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി അ​ട​ക്കും

    
    ദോ​ഹ: റോ​ഡ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി മി​സ​ഈ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മി​സൈ​മീ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് ട​ണ​ൽ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ ര​ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 വ​രെ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ മ​റ്റു റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsRoad closedRenovation work
    News Summary - Road will be closed for renovation works
