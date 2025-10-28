Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 1:46 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 1:46 PM IST
റോഡ് നവീകരണ പ്രവൃത്തികൾക്കായി അടക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Road will be closed for renovation works
ദോഹ: റോഡ് നവീകരണ പ്രവൃത്തികൾക്കായി മിസഈദ് റോഡിൽ നിന്ന് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയ റോഡിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് മിസൈമീർ ഇന്റർചേഞ്ച് ടണൽ ഭാഗത്ത് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടക്കുമെന്ന് പൊതുമരാമത്ത് വിഭാഗമായ അഷ്ഗാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ രണ്ടു മുതൽ രാവിലെ 10 വരെ താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടും. വാഹന യാത്രക്കാർ മറ്റു റോഡുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് അഷ്ഗാൽ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
