Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 11:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 11:29 AM IST

    ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    ദോ​ഹ: റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ ബി​ദ്ദ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഓ​റി​ക്സ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വാ​ദി അ​ൽ സെ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന റോ​ഡ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ ര​ണ്ടു​മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ച് വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​ത്താ​ൻ മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsQatar NewsRoad closedRenovation work
    News Summary - Road will be closed for renovation works
