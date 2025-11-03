Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 12:43 PM IST

    ചൈ​നീ​സ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ചൈ​നീ​സ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം
    ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ ചൈ​നീ​സ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ

    സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് ലോ​ക സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​ക​സ​ന ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ചൈ​ന​യു​ടെ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഹാ​ൻ ഷെ​ങ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി.

    ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ ചൈ​നീ​സ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​നെ ഉ​പ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് സൗ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​സ​ൻ ബി​ൻ അ​ല ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​യും ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ചൈ​ന​യു​ടെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ കാ​വോ സി​യാ​വോ​ളി​നും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Chinese Vice PresidentgulfnewsOman
    News Summary - Reception for Chinese Vice President
