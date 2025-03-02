Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ: സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് റേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ബ്സി​ഡി വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    അ​വ​ശ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ല​ഭ്യ​ത ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യാ​ക്കും
    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ: സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് റേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ബ്സി​ഡി വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ദോ​ഹ: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള റേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ബ്സി​ഡി ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യാ​ക്കി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ, വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. അ​രി, പ​ഞ്ച​സാ​ര, ഓ​യി​ൽ, പാ​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​വ​ശ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ല​ഭ്യ​ത ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ റേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ള​വ് ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യു​ള്ള 300ഓ​ളം വി​ത​ര​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ഴി പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ഇ​ള​വു​ക​ളോ​ടെ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsration subsidyQatar Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Ration subsidy increased for natives
