Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    25 Oct 2025 11:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    25 Oct 2025 11:51 AM IST

    ര​മേ​ശ് പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ര​മേ​ശ് പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം
    ര​മേ​ശ് പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് ഹ​മ​ദ്‌ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    Listen to this Article

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ: മാ​ഹി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം (ക്യു ​മാ​സ്) ന​ട​ത്താ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മാ​ഹി പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ മാ​ഹി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ര​മേ​ശ് പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്തി​നെ ഹ​മ​ദ്‌ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക്യു​മാ​സ്‌ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ് കാ​യ​ക്ക​ണ്ടി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നീ​സ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ആ​ഷി​ക്ക് മാ​ഹി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ റി​ജാ​ൽ കി​ടാ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. എം.​പി. സ​ലിം, റി​സ്‌​വാ​ൻ, ഇ​സ്മ​ത്, ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, ഷാ​ജി, സു​ഹൈ​ൽ, സി​ബീ​ഷ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

