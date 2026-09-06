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Madhyamam
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    ഖത്തറിൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

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    ഖത്തറിൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
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    ദോ​ഹ: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചി​ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​മാ​യ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​നും മ​ഴ​യ്ക്കും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​ക​ൽ സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് ചൂ​ടും ഈ​ർ​പ്പ​വും നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​മാ​യി രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന മേ​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​ര​ണം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗം വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

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