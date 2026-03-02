Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2026 1:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2026 1:01 PM IST

    ക്യു.എഫ്.എ എല്ലാ മത്സരങ്ങളും മാറ്റിവെച്ചു

    ക്യു.എഫ്.എ എല്ലാ മത്സരങ്ങളും മാറ്റിവെച്ചു
    ദോ​ഹ : മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റു​ക​ളും മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫു​ട്ബോ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​നി​യൊ​രു അ​റി​യി​പ്പ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റു​ക​ളും ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ക്യു​എ​ഫ്.​എ. പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​ന​രാം​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന തീ​യ​തി പി​ന്നീ​ട് അ​റി​യി​ക്കും

    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - QFA postpones all matches
