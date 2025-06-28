Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST
ഖത്തര് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇന്ത്യന് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രിയുമായി ചര്ച്ച നടത്തി
News Summary - Qatari Prime Minister holds talks with Indian Foreign Minister
ദോഹ: ഖത്തര് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിന് അബ്ദുറഹ്മാന് ബിൻ ജാസിം ആൽഥാനി ഇന്ത്യന് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി ഡോ. എസ്. ജയശങ്കറുമായി ഫോണില് ചര്ച്ച നടത്തി.
ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഉഭയകക്ഷി സഹകരണവും മേഖലയിലെ നിലവിലെ സ്ഥിതിഗതികളും ചര്ച്ചയായി. പ്രാദേശികവും അന്തര്ദേശീയവുമായ പ്രശ്നങ്ങള് പരിഹരിക്കേണ്ടത് നയതന്ത്ര ചര്ച്ചകളിലൂടെയാണ് -ഖത്തര് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ആവര്ത്തിച്ചു.
