Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖ​ത്ത​ര്‍...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST

    ഖ​ത്ത​ര്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യി ച​ര്‍ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫോ​ണി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​രും സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച​ത്
    ഖ​ത്ത​ര്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യി ച​ര്‍ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ര്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ന്‍ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ന്‍ ബി​ൻ ജാ​സിം ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. ജ​യ​ശ​ങ്ക​റു​മാ​യി ഫോ​ണി​ല്‍ ച​ര്‍ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഇ​രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​വും മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ നി​ല​വി​ലെ സ്ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ളും ച​ര്‍ച്ച​യാ​യി. പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​വും അ​ന്ത​ര്‍ദേ​ശീ​യ​വു​മാ​യ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ച​ര്‍ച്ച​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് -ഖ​ത്ത​ര്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:qatari prime ministertalksIndian Foreign MinisterIndian
    News Summary - Qatari Prime Minister holds talks with Indian Foreign Minister
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X