Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST
ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Qatari expatriate dies in the country
Listen to this Article
ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ ഡേറ്റാസ് സിസ്റ്റം കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനും നന്മ ചീക്കോന്ന് ഖത്തർ കമ്മിറ്റി മുൻ ഭാരവാഹിയുമായിരുന്ന തയ്യിൽ പൊയിൽ അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് (61) പാതിരിപ്പറ്റയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രോഗബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. പരേതനായ പാലേരിക്കണ്ടി മൊയ്തുവിന്റെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സക്കീന (വാണിമേൽ). മക്കൾ: സിറാജ് (ഖത്തർ), സമീറ (അധ്യാപിക, ആർ.എൻ.എം ഹൈസ്കൂൾ, നരിപ്പറ്റ). മരുമക്കൾ: അസ്ഹറുദ്ദീൻ (ചെറിയ കുമ്പളം, പാലേരി), തസ്ലീമ (ഉമ്മത്തൂർ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ആമത് ഹാജി, ഹമീദ്, പരേതനായ ഇഖ്ബാൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story