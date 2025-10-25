Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 11:49 AM IST

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഡേ​റ്റാ​സ് സി​സ്റ്റം ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നും ന​ന്മ ചീ​ക്കോ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി മു​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ത​യ്യി​ൽ പൊ​യി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദ് (61) പാ​തി​രി​പ്പ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. രോ​ഗ​ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ പാ​ലേ​രി​ക്ക​ണ്ടി മൊ​യ്തു​വി​ന്റെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ക്കീ​ന (വാ​ണി​മേ​ൽ). മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സി​റാ​ജ് (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ), സ​മീ​റ (അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക, ആ​ർ.​എ​ൻ.​എം ഹൈ​സ്കൂ​ൾ, ന​രി​പ്പ​റ്റ). മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​സ്ഹ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (ചെ​റി​യ കു​മ്പ​ളം, പാ​ലേ​രി), ത​സ്‍ലീ​മ (ഉ​മ്മ​ത്തൂ​ർ). സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ആ​മ​ത് ഹാ​ജി, ഹ​മീ​ദ്, പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ.

