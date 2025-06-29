ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jun 2025 4:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jun 2025 4:15 PM IST
ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Qatari expatriate dies in his homeland
ദോഹ: അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയ തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ മുള്ളൂർക്കര ഇരുനിലംകോട് ചക്കാത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഗിരീഷ് (44)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അലി ഇന്റർ നാഷനൽ മുൻ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: വേണുഗോപാലൻ, മാതാവ്: തങ്കമണി, ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ രാജൻ. മകൾ: ഗൗരി.
