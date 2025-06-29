Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 4:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 4:15 PM IST

    ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ദോഹ: അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയ തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ മുള്ളൂർക്കര ഇരുനിലംകോട് ചക്കാത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഗിരീഷ് (44)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അലി ഇന്റർ നാഷനൽ മുൻ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: വേണുഗോപാലൻ, മാതാവ്: തങ്കമണി, ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ രാജൻ. മകൾ: ഗൗരി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DeathsPravasi deaddemisetrichur
    News Summary - Qatari expatriate dies in his homeland
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X