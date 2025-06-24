Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_right
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST

    ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    ദോ​ഹ: ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​മു​ത​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​കാ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ മി​ത​മാ​കാ​നും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​കാ​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്.

    ഇ​തു​മൂ​ലം പൊ​ടി​പ​ട​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​രാ​നും കാ​ഴ്ച​പ​രി​മി​തി​ക്കും കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യേ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:qatar weatherQatarweather news
