Posted Ondate_range 24 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jun 2025 10:42 AM IST
ശക്തമായ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതtext_fields
News Summary - qatar weather news
ദോഹ: ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചമുതൽ ശക്തമായ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് ഖത്തർ കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ കാറ്റുകൾ മിതമാകാനും ശക്തമാകാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.
ഇതുമൂലം പൊടിപടലങ്ങൾ ഉയരാനും കാഴ്ചപരിമിതിക്കും കാരണമായേക്കുമെന്നും മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകുന്നു.
