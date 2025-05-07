Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2025 12:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2025 12:14 PM IST

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്; അ​മീ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും

    വ​നി​താ ബാ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​നം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച
    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്; അ​മീ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ 48ാമ​ത് ബാ​ച്ച് ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ​ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യു​ടെ സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​വ​ന്റ്സ് കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി ബി​രു​ദം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും.

    പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​മീ​റി​ന്റെ പ​ത്നി ശൈ​ഖ ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ ബി​ൻ​ത് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സു​ഹൈം ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

