Posted Ondate_range 7 May 2025 12:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 May 2025 12:14 PM IST
ഖത്തർ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ബിരുദദാനം ഇന്ന്; അമീർ പങ്കെടുക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Qatar University graduation ceremony today; Emir to attend
ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയുടെ 48ാമത് ബാച്ച് ബിരുദദാന ചടങ്ങ് ബുധനാഴ്ച സർവകലാശാലയുടെ സ്പോർട്സ് ആൻഡ് ഇവന്റ്സ് കോംപ്ലക്സിൽ നടക്കും. ഉന്നത വിജയം നേടിയ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് അമീർ ശൈഖ് തമീം ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽഥാനി ബിരുദം സമ്മാനിക്കും.
പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്കുള്ള ബിരുദദാന ചടങ്ങ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നടക്കും. അമീറിന്റെ പത്നി ശൈഖ ജവഹർ ബിൻത് ഹമദ് ബിൻ സുഹൈം ആൽഥാനി പങ്കെടുക്കും.
