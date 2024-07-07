Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    7 July 2024 5:04 AM GMT
    7 July 2024 5:04 AM GMT

    ഫാ​ലി​ഹ് ബി​ൻ നാ​സ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​നി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    ദോ​ഹ: സ​ൽ​വ റോ​ഡി​ലെ ഫാ​ലി​ഹ് ബി​ൻ നാ​സ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പ​ബ്ലി​ക് വ​ർ​ക്സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ല്ലാ വ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്കും ഒ​രു ലൈ​ൻ തു​റ​ന്നി​ടും. സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ട​നാ​ഴി​യി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ ന​ട​ക്കും. ജൂ​ലൈ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    Qatar Public Works Authority
