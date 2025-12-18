Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഖത്തർ ദേശീയദിനം: അമീർ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു

    ഖത്തർ ദേശീയദിനം: അമീർ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു
    അമീർ ശൈഖ് തമീം ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽഥാനി 

    ​ദോഹ: ദേശീയദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് രാജ്യത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾക്കും താമസക്കാർക്കും ഖത്തർ അമീർ ശൈഖ് തമീം ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽഥാനി ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സുരക്ഷയും സമൃദ്ധിയും പുരോഗതിയും എന്നും നിലനിൽക്കട്ടെ എന്ന് ദൈവത്തോട് പ്രാർഥിക്കുന്നു -ഔദ്യോഗിക എക്സ് അക്കൗണ്ടിലൂടെ അമീർ കുറിച്ചു.

    ഖത്തർ 54ാമത് ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷമാണ് ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നത്. ആഘോഷങ്ങൾക്ക് പൊലിമ കൂട്ടി ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ദോഹ കോർണിഷിൽ ദേശീയ ദിന പരേഡ് നടന്നു. മൂന്നു വർഷത്തെ ഇടവേളക്കു ശേഷമാണ് ഇത്തവണ ദേശീയദിന പരേഡ് നടത്തിയത്.

