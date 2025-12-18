ഖത്തർ ദേശീയദിനം: അമീർ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
18 Dec 2025 5:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 5:26 PM IST
ഖത്തർ ദേശീയദിനം: അമീർ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Qatar National Day: Emir extends greetings
ദോഹ: ദേശീയദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് രാജ്യത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾക്കും താമസക്കാർക്കും ഖത്തർ അമീർ ശൈഖ് തമീം ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽഥാനി ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സുരക്ഷയും സമൃദ്ധിയും പുരോഗതിയും എന്നും നിലനിൽക്കട്ടെ എന്ന് ദൈവത്തോട് പ്രാർഥിക്കുന്നു -ഔദ്യോഗിക എക്സ് അക്കൗണ്ടിലൂടെ അമീർ കുറിച്ചു.
ഖത്തർ 54ാമത് ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷമാണ് ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നത്. ആഘോഷങ്ങൾക്ക് പൊലിമ കൂട്ടി ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ദോഹ കോർണിഷിൽ ദേശീയ ദിന പരേഡ് നടന്നു. മൂന്നു വർഷത്തെ ഇടവേളക്കു ശേഷമാണ് ഇത്തവണ ദേശീയദിന പരേഡ് നടത്തിയത്.
