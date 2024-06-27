Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    27 Jun 2024 1:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 1:23 AM GMT

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ മ്യൂ​സി​യം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Shino
    ഷി​നോ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ മ്യൂ​സി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​ടി വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​നാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന ഷി​നോ വ​ലി​യ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ (40) ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. തൃ​ശൂ​ർ കാ​ട്ടൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ വ​ലി​യ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ദേ​വ​സി ഇ​ട്ടൂ​പ്പി​ന്റെ​യും ഷൈ​ല ഇ​ട്ടൂ​പ്പി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ജു എ​ട​ശ്ശേ​രി​യാ​ണ് (ക​ള​മ​​ശ്ശേ​രി) ഭാ​ര്യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഓ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ, ആ​ൽ​ഫി​ൻ.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:EmployeeQatar News
    News Summary - Qatar Museum employee died in his country
