Madhyamam
    Qatar
    30 March 2025 11:00 AM IST
    date_range 30 March 2025 11:00 AM IST

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു ദി​നം അ​വ​ധി

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു ദി​നം അ​വ​ധി
    ദോ​ഹ: സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സം ചെ​റി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ പേ​ജ് വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഞാ​യ​ർ, തി​ങ്ക​ൾ, ചൊ​വ്വ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, അ​വ​ധി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ജോ​ലി​ക്ക് നി​യ​മി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​ധി​ക സ​മ​യ വേ​ത​ന​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളും മ​റ്റ് അ​ല​വ​ൻ​സു​ക​ളും ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    qatar labour ministryQatar
