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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖത്തർ -ഇറാൻ ആഭ്യന്തര...
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    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2026 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2026 10:38 AM IST

    ഖത്തർ -ഇറാൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിമാർ ചർച്ച നടത്തി

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    ഖത്തർ -ഇറാൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിമാർ ചർച്ച നടത്തി
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    ദോഹ: മേഖലയിലെ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ ചർച്ച ചെയ്ത് ഖത്തർ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിയും ആഭ്യന്തര സുരക്ഷാ സേനയായ ലഖ്‌വിയയുടെ കമാൻഡറുമായ ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഖലീഫ ആൽഥാനിയും ഇറാൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി ഇസ്കന്ദർ മൊമേനിയും ആശയവിനിമയം നടത്തി.

    ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് ഇരുവരും ടെലിഫോൺ വഴി സംഭാഷണം നടത്തിയത്. നിലവിലെ സംഘർഷങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള സഹകരണവും ഏകോപനവും കൂടുതൽ ശക്തമാക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള വഴികൾ ഇരുവരും പങ്കുവെച്ചു.

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    TAGS:home ministerGulf Newsqatar​
    News Summary - Qatar-Iran, home Minister,
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