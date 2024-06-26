Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Jun 2024 4:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Jun 2024 4:46 AM GMT
News Summary - Qatar Indian Open Kabaddi Championship
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ കാസർകോട് ജില്ലക്കാരുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ കാഡെക്സ ഖത്തർ, ഖത്തർ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓപൺ കബഡി ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് നടത്തുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ടു മുതൽ ആസ്പയർ ഡോമിൽ നടക്കുന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വേണ്ടിയും സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾക്ക് വേണ്ടിയും പ്രോ കബഡി ലീഗിലും കളിച്ച പ്രമുഖ താരങ്ങൾ വിവിധ ടീമുകൾക്ക് വേണ്ടി മാറ്റുരക്കും. പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യമാണെന്ന് സംഘാടക സമിതി അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 55660453 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
