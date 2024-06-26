Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 4:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 4:46 AM GMT

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​പ​ൺ ക​ബ​ഡി ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ കാ​ഡെ​ക്സ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ, ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​പ​ൺ ക​ബ​ഡി ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ ആ​സ്പ​യ​ർ ഡോ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി​യും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി​യും പ്രോ ​ക​ബ​ഡി ലീ​ഗി​ലും ക​ളി​ച്ച പ്ര​മു​ഖ താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​വി​ധ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക സ​മി​തി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 55660453 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

