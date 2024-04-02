Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2024 6:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2024 6:42 AM GMT

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് മ​മ്പാ​ട് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    friends mampad iftar meet
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് മ​മ്പാ​ട് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ മ​മ്പാ​ട് പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് മ​മ്പാ​ട് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഓ​ൾ​ഡ് റ​യ്യാ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പ്ര​വാ​സി ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി​ക​ളും പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളും എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ചെ​റു​വ​ള്ളൂ​ർ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് സി. ​അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsRamadan 2024Inftar Meet
    News Summary - Qatar friends Mampad Inftar Meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X