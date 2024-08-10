Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 4:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 4:54 AM GMT

    മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ‘എ​ക്സ്’ പേ​ജു​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചു

    state of Qatar
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടേ​ത് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ‘എ​ക്സ്’ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചു. ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സ് (ജി.​സി.​ഒ) ആ​ണ് ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ചി​ല സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും തെ​റ്റാ​യ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​ശ്നം. സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ത​ക​രാ​റി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നും അ​ത് ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Qatar News
