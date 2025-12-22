Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​രി ​ഗാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് പു​തി​യ ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​ൻ

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​രി ​ഗാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് പു​തി​യ ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​ൻ
    മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സു​ൽ​താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​ൽ​മീ​ൻ അ​ൽ സു​വൈ​ദി, ഹ​സ്സ ബി​ൻ ഖ​ലീ​ൽ ബി​ൻ മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: പു​തി​യ അ​മീ​രി ​ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​റെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​റി​ന്റെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ്.

    മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സു​ൽ​താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​ൽ​മീ​ൻ അ​ൽ സു​വൈ​ദി​യെ അ​മീ​രി ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​റാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു.

    നി​ല​വി​ലെ ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഹ​സ്സ ബി​ൻ ഖ​ലീ​ൽ ബി​ൻ മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ അ​ൽ ശ​ഹ്‌​വാ​നി​യെ അ​മീ​രി ദി​വാ​ൻ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചും ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​യി.

    ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ കു​ബൈ​സി​യെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​ക​സ​ന കു​ടും​ബ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ണ്ട​ർ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

