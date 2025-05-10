Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 2:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2025 2:05 PM IST

    പുതിയ പോപ്പിന് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​നം അറിയിച്ച് അമീർ

    പുതിയ പോപ്പിന് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​നം അറിയിച്ച് അമീർ
    ദോ​ഹ: ലോ​ക​മെ​ങ്ങു​മു​ള്ള ക്രൈ​സ്ത​വ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ഇ​ട​യ​നാ​യി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട പോ​പ്പ് ലി​യോ 14ാമ​ൻ മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​നം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി. ​

    ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് വി​ട​വാ​ങ്ങി​യ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ പി​ൻ​ഗാ​മി​യാ​യി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ക​ർ​ദി​നാ​ൾ റോ​ബ​ർ​ട്ട് ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് പ്ര​വോ​സ്തി​നെ പു​തി​യ പാ​പ്പ​യാ​യി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ലി​യോ പ​തി​നാ​ലാ​മ​ൻ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ലാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ പോ​പ്പ് അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Qatar emirQatar News
    News Summary - Qatar Emir congratulated new Pope
