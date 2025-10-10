Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 10:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 10:07 AM IST

    മെ​ത്താം​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​ൻ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കസ്റ്റംസ്

    മെ​ത്താം​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​ൻ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കസ്റ്റംസ്
    ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ

    മെ​ത്താം​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​ൻ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് ല​ഹ​രി ക​ട​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം. എ​യ​ർ കാ​ർ​ഗോ വ​ഴി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 1.316 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം മെ​ത്താം​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​നാ​ണ് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് എ​യ​ർ കാ​ർ​​ഗോ വി​ഭാ​​ഗം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൾ​ക്ക് സം​ശ​യം തോ​ന്നി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ, മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഉ​പ​യോ​​​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന ചൂ​ണ്ട നൂ​ലി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ മെ​ത്താം​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​ൻ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:methamphetamineQatar Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Qatar Customs seizes methamphetamine
