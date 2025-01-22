Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    22 Jan 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 10:43 AM IST

    സി​റി​യ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ

    സി​റി​യ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ
    സ​ഹാ​യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും വ​ഹി​ച്ചു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം സി​റി​യ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: സി​റി​യ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള മാ​നു​ഷി​ക സ​ഹാ​യം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ. ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഒ​ടു​വി​ലാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ 28 ട​ൺ മാ​നു​ഷി​ക സ​ഹാ​യം ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഡ​മ​സ്ക​സ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​ന്ന​ര​മാ​സ​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സ​ഹാ​യ ദൗ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യാ​ണ് ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും മ​രു​ന്നും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​വ​ശ്യ​സാ​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സി​റി​യ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

