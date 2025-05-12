Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightല​ബ​നാ​ൻ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2025 12:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2025 12:13 PM IST

    ല​ബ​നാ​ൻ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ധ​ന സ​ഹാ​യം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ല​ബ​നാ​ൻ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ധ​ന സ​ഹാ​യം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ല​ബ​ന​ന്‍ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ധ​ന സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ്. രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന ക്ഷാ​മം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന ല​ബ​നാ​ന് സ​ഹാ​യം എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തെ സ​ഹാ​യ​മെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    6200 ട​ൺ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ട്രി​പ്പോ​ളി​യി​ലെ തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് ക​പ്പ​ൽ എ​ത്തി. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​മാ​യി ത​ക​ര്‍ന്ന ല​ബ​ന​നി​ല്‍ ദൈ​നം​ദി​ന പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് പോ​ലും പ​ണ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ സൈ​ന്യം പ്ര​യാ​സം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ സ​ഹാ​യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:fuelQatar NewsQatarLebanese Army
    News Summary - Qatar continues fuel shipment to the Lebanese army
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X