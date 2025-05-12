Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 May 2025 12:13 PM IST
12 May 2025 12:13 PM IST
ലബനാൻ സൈന്യത്തിന് ഇന്ധന സഹായം തുടർന്ന് ഖത്തർtext_fields
News Summary - Qatar continues fuel shipment to the Lebanese army
ദോഹ: ലബനന് സൈന്യത്തിന് ഇന്ധന സഹായവുമായി ഖത്തർ ഫണ്ട് ഫോർ ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ്. രൂക്ഷമായ ഇന്ധന ക്ഷാമം നേരിടുന്ന ലബനാന് സഹായം എന്ന നിലയിലാണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ മൂന്നാമത്തെ സഹായമെത്തുന്നത്.
6200 ടൺ ഇന്ധനങ്ങളുമായി ട്രിപ്പോളിയിലെ തുറമുഖത്ത് കപ്പൽ എത്തി. സാമ്പത്തികമായി തകര്ന്ന ലബനനില് ദൈനംദിന പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങള്ക്ക് പോലും പണമില്ലാതെ സൈന്യം പ്രയാസം നേരിടുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് ഖത്തറിന്റെ സഹായം.
