Madhyamam
    Qatar
    19 April 2024 7:03 AM GMT
    date_range 19 April 2024 7:03 AM GMT

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി വീ​ണ്ടും വി​മാ​നം

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി വീ​ണ്ടും വി​മാ​നം
    ദോ​ഹ: ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ സ​ഹാ​യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും വ​ഹി​ച്ച് 93ാമ​ത്തെ വി​മാ​ന​വും ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ അ​രി​ഷി​ലെ​ത്തി. ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ്, ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​രി​റ്റി എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള അ​വ​ശ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ 26 ട​ൺ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സാ​യു​ധ​സേ​ന​യു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​വി​മാ​നം ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന് യു​ദ്ധം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത് മു​ത​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ നി​ല​ക്കാ​ത്ത സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണി​ത്.

    Gaza Charity Qatar
