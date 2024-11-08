Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    8 Nov 2024 2:31 AM GMT
    ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യം

    aids to lebanon
    ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ, മ​രു​ന്ന് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ അ​മി​രി വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന വി​മാ​നം ബൈ​റൂ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി. ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച എ​യ​ർ ബ്രി​ഡ്ജി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​വും യു.​എ​ൻ അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി ക​മീ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Qatar NewsLebanon Attack
    News Summary - Qatar boosts aid to Lebanon
