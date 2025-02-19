Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ കെ​യ​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടിഖ​ത്ത​റിന്റെ ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​കദി​നാഘോ​ഷത്തിൽനിന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ കെ​യ​ർ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഐ​ൻ ഖാ​ലി​ദി​ലെ ഉ​മ്മ്‌ അ​ൽ സ​നീം പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​പി. ജാ​ഫ​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ട​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജെ. ​വാ​സി​ൽ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ എ​ച്ച്.​എം. റ​ഹീ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. എം.​പി. മു​സ്ത​ഫ, എ​ൻ.​ഇ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​മ​ദ്, മു​സ്ത​ഫ കേ​ളോ​ട്ടി​ൽ, ബി.​എ​ച്ച്. അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ കു​ട്ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Qatar announces National Sports Day
