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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ്...
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    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2026 1:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2026 1:36 PM IST

    ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് കുവൈത്ത് സർവിസ് 21ന് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുന്നു

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    ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് കുവൈത്ത് സർവിസ് 21ന് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുന്നു
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    ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് ജൂൺ 21 മുതൽ കുവൈത്തിലേക്ക് നേരിട്ടുള്ള വിമാന സർവിസ് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുന്നു. എല്ലാ വിമാനങ്ങളും കുവൈത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ നാലാം ടെർമിനലിലാണ് ഇറങ്ങുക.

    മേഖലയിലെ സംഘർഷ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കുവൈത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ കാരണമാണ് ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് സർവിസ് നിർത്തിവെച്ചത്.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Qatar Airways to resume Kuwait service on the 21st
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