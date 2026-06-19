ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് കുവൈത്ത് സർവിസ് 21ന് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുന്നു

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Posted Ondate_range 19 Jun 2026 1:36 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jun 2026 1:36 PM IST
ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് കുവൈത്ത് സർവിസ് 21ന് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുന്നുtext_fields
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News Summary - Qatar Airways to resume Kuwait service on the 21st
ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് ജൂൺ 21 മുതൽ കുവൈത്തിലേക്ക് നേരിട്ടുള്ള വിമാന സർവിസ് പുനരാരംഭിക്കുന്നു. എല്ലാ വിമാനങ്ങളും കുവൈത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ നാലാം ടെർമിനലിലാണ് ഇറങ്ങുക.
മേഖലയിലെ സംഘർഷ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കുവൈത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ കാരണമാണ് ഖത്തർ എയർവേയ്സ് സർവിസ് നിർത്തിവെച്ചത്.
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