Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസി​റി​യ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യം;...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 8:28 AM GMT

    സി​റി​യ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യം; എ​യ​ർ ബ്രി​ഡ്ജ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ദോ​ഹ: സി​റി​യ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ സൈ​നി​ക മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ​വും ഭ​ര​ണ​മാ​റ്റ​വും ന​ട​ന്ന​തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി എ​യ​ർ ബ്രി​ഡ്ജ് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ. അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​മീ​രി വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ വി​മാ​നം തു​ർ​ക്കി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യ ഗ​സി​യാ​ന്റെ​പ്പി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യെ​ത്തി. തൊ​ട്ടു​പി​ന്നാ​ലെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു സ​ഹാ​യ വി​മാ​നം ജോ​ർ​ഡ​നി​ലെ മ​ർ​ക സൈ​നി​ക വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലും എ​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Syria Civil WarQatar aid
    News Summary - Qatar Aid to Syria
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick