Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 12:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sept 2025 12:30 PM IST

    യു.എസ് സെൻട്രൽ കമാൻഡ് കമാൻഡറെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി സ്വീകരിച്ചു

    യു.എസ് സെൻട്രൽ കമാൻഡ് കമാൻഡറെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി സ്വീകരിച്ചു
    ദോ​ഹ: ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ യു.​എ​സ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​ർ അ​ഡ്മി​റ​ൽ ചാ​ൾ​സ് ബ്രാ​ഡ്ഫോ​ഡ് കൂ​പ്പ​റി​നെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ജാ​സിം ആൽഥാനി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ, ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ​യെ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​ക​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച​ചെ​യ്തുസൈ​നി​ക, പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലും പൊ​തു താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​രു​വ​രും അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

