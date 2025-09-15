യു.എസ് സെൻട്രൽ കമാൻഡ് കമാൻഡറെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി സ്വീകരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Sept 2025 12:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Sept 2025 12:30 PM IST
യു.എസ് സെൻട്രൽ കമാൻഡ് കമാൻഡറെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി സ്വീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Prime Minister receives US Central Command Commander
ദോഹ: ദോഹയിലെത്തിയ യു.എസ് സെൻട്രൽ കമാൻഡ് കമാൻഡർ അഡ്മിറൽ ചാൾസ് ബ്രാഡ്ഫോഡ് കൂപ്പറിനെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രിയുമായ ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ ബിൻ ജാസിം ആൽഥാനി സ്വീകരിച്ചു.തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയിൽ, ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ബന്ധങ്ങളും അവയെ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനുമുള്ള വഴികളും ചർച്ചചെയ്തുസൈനിക, പ്രതിരോധ സഹകരണ മേഖലകളിലും പൊതു താൽപര്യമുള്ള നിരവധി വിഷയങ്ങളും ഇരുവരും അവലോകനം ചെയ്തു.
