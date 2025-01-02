Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 7:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 7:25 AM IST

    പൂ​നൂ​ർ കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    പൂ​നൂ​ർ കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച
    ദോ​ഹ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ പൂ​നൂ​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​മാ​യ പാ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി മൂ​ന്ന് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ദോ​ഹ ലി​വാ​ൻ റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലെ സി​മൈ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 11 മ​ണി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഇ​ശ​ൽ സ​ന്ധ്യ, ട​ഗ് ഓ​ഫ് വാ​ർ, ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യോ​ടെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ലി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രാ​യ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ പേ​രും ഒ​ത്തു​ചേ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFridayPoonoor CarnivalPass Qatar
