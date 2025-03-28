Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_right
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2025 12:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2025 12:03 PM IST

    ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റ് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫാ​മി​ലി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ബ​ർ​വ​യി​ലെ ഡൈ​നാ​മി​ക് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​ടും​ബ സ​മേ​തം പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ് കോ​ഴി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഷ​ജീ​ർ, ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ് പു​ന്നോ​ളി, ഹ​നീ​ഫ് പേ​രാ​ൽ, അ​മീ​ർ അ​ലി, സ​മീ​ർ, ജാ​ഫ​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ എ​രി​യാ​ൽ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റി​യാ​സ്, ഷം​നാ​ദ്‌, സു​ലൈ​മാ​ൻ അ​സ്‌​ക​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIftar MeetQatar NewsRamadan 2025
    News Summary - Pharmacists Association Iftar
