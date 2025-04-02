Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    2 April 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 April 2025 9:45 AM IST

    ഖത്തറിൽ പെട്രോൾ വില കുറഞ്ഞു

    സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ്, പ്രീ​മി​യം പെ​ട്രോ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് വി​ല കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്
    ഖത്തറിൽ പെട്രോൾ വില കുറഞ്ഞു
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​ൽ കു​റ​വ്. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് ​സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​നും, പ്രീ​മി​യം ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​നും അ​ഞ്ച് ദി​ർ​ഹം വീ​തം കു​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​ത്. സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡി​ന് 2.05 റി​യാ​ലും പ്രീ​മി​യ​ത്തി​ന് ര​ണ്ട് റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ വി​ല. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം ഇ​ത് 2.10 റി​യാ​ലും, 2.05 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ഡീ​സ​ൽ വി​ല 2.05 റി​യാ​ലാ​യി ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​രും.

