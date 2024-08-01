Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Aug 2024 4:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 Aug 2024 4:38 AM GMT
പെട്രോൾ, ഡീസൽ വില; മുൻ മാസത്തെ നിരക്കു തന്നെ തുടരുംtext_fields
News Summary - Petrol and diesel prices- The previous month's rate will continue
ദോഹ: ആഗസ്റ്റിൽ രാജ്യത്തെ ഇന്ധനവില മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തുടരുമെന്ന് ഖത്തർ എനർജി അറിയിച്ചു. പ്രീമിയം പെട്രോളിന് 1.95 റിയാലും, സൂപ്പർ ഗ്രേഡ് പെട്രോളിന് 2.10 റിയാലുമാണ് നിരക്ക്. ഡീസൽ 2.05 റിയാലിൽ തന്നെ ആഗസ്റ്റിലും തുടരും. കഴിഞ്ഞ ആറു മാസമായി രാജ്യത്തെ പെട്രോൾ-ഡീസൽ വില കാര്യമായ മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തന്നെ തുടരുകയാണ്.
