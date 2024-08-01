Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightപെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Aug 2024 4:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Aug 2024 4:38 AM GMT

    പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ വി​ല; മു​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തെ നി​ര​ക്കു ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​രും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fuel price
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​വി​ല മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ്രീ​മി​യം പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലും, സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 2.10 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​ണ് നി​ര​ക്ക്. ഡീ​സ​ൽ 2.05 റി​യാ​ലി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ലും തു​ട​രും. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ആ​റു മാ​സ​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ-​ഡീ​സ​ൽ വി​ല കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Fuel PriceQatar News
    News Summary - Petrol and diesel prices- The previous month's rate will continue
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick