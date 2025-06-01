Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    1 Jun 2025 11:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 Jun 2025 11:47 AM IST

    ജൂ​ണി​ലെ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ വി​ല

    ജൂ​ണി​ലെ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ വി​ല
    ദോ​ഹ: ജൂ​ൺ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ വി​ല പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി. പ്രീ​മി​യം, സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സ​ത്തെ വി​ല​ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​രും. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ഡീ​സ​ലി​ന് അ​ഞ്ച് ദി​ർ​ഹം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    പ്രീ​മി​യം ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.90 റി​യാ​ലും, സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​ണ് നി​ര​ക്ക്. ഡീ​സ​ലി​ന് 1.90 റി​യാ​ലാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ വി​ല. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം ഇ​ത് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    petroldieseljunediesel pricesprices
    News Summary - Petrol and diesel prices in June
