Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2025 9:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2025 9:29 PM IST

    പത്തിരിപ്പാല സ്വദേശിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    ഖദീജ നാലകത്ത്

    ദോഹ: പാലക്കാട് പത്തിരിപ്പാല പതിനാലാംമൈലിൽ ഖദീജ നാലകത്ത് (78) ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ കുറ്റിപ്പുനത്തിൽ ഹുസൈൻ.

    മക്കൾ: ഷൗക്കത്ത് കെ.വി (ശാന്തിനികേതൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ, ഖത്തർ), അബ്ദുൽ റഫീഖ് കെ.വി (വൂഖൂദ്), സീനത്ത് കെ.വി, റഹ്മത്ത് കെ.വി.

    മരുമക്കൾ: റഹ്മത്ത്, റൈഹാനത്ത്, ഷംസത്ത് ബീഗം, പരേതരായ ജമാൽ മുഹമ്മദ്, അബ്ദുൽ സലാം. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി അബൂഹമൂർ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടക്കും.

