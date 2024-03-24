Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2024 2:30 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2024 2:30 PM GMT

    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദോഹ: പത്തനംതിട്ട തടിയൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പുത്തൻ ശബരിമല പടിഞ്ഞാറെ ചരുവിൽ ശ്രീജിത്ത് ശിവദാസൻ (39) ആണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഹമദ് മെഡിക്കൽ കോർപറേഷൻ ആശുപത്രി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരിന്നു. ഭാര്യ അനീഷ (ഹമദ് വിമൻസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സ്റ്റാഫ് നഴ്സ്). മക്കൾ: അരുന്ധതി, അനിരുദ്ധ്, അഭിരാമി. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    TAGS:Pathanamthitta native death
    News Summary - Pathanamthitta native passes away in Qatar
