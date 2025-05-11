Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2025 8:49 AM IST

    പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ന് ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും

    ദോ​ഹ: പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വാ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ കാ​ര​ണം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സി​സ്റ്റം അ​പ്‌​ഗ്രേ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ലാ​ണ് ത​ട​സ്സം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ത​ൽ​കാ​ൽ പാ​സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്ടും അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക്ലി​യ​റ​ന്‍സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ര്‍ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സ​മ​യം ​രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 6.30 വ​രെ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ല​ഭി​ക്കി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsQatar Newspassport servicesgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Passport services will be suspended today
