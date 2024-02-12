Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഫലസ്തീൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 4:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 4:35 AM GMT

    ഫലസ്തീൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ദോഹയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​നെ ദോ​ഹ ഹ​മ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​നെ ദോ​ഹ ഹ​മ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി. ദോ​ഹ ഹ​മ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ബി​ൻ സാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​ൽ ഖു​ലൈ​ഫി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:presidentPalastineDohaQatar News
    News Summary - Palastine president in Doha
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X