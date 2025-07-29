Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    29 July 2025 12:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    29 July 2025 12:09 PM IST

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം

    ദോ​ഹ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പാ​ലം പാ​ല​പ്പു​റം പ​ത്തൊ​മ്പ​താം മൈ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കൊ​ട​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം (77) ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​രി​ൽ ബി​സി​ന​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ബൈ​ദ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഡോ. ​ദീ​ന (ഹ​മ​ദ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ), നി​ഷാ​ൽ, ബു​സ്‌​ന. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​ത്രി 7.45നു​ള്ള ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​ൽ ഇ​ഹ്‌​സാ​ൻ മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Death News Gulf News Palakkad native death Obituary
    News Summary - Palakkad native dies in Doha
