Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    9 July 2025 8:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2025 8:32 AM IST

    സൂ​ഖ് വാ​ഖി​ഫിൽ പാ​കി​സ്താ​നി മാ​മ്പ​ഴ മേ​ള​ക്ക് ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    സൂ​ഖ് വാ​ഖി​ഫിൽ പാ​കി​സ്താ​നി മാ​മ്പ​ഴ മേ​ള​ക്ക് ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു
    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മാ​മ്പ​ഴ മേ​ള​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം സൂ​ഖ് വാ​ഖി​ഫ് പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ മാ​മ്പ​ഴ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു. ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി സൂ​ഖ് വാ​ഖി​ഫ് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്, ജൂ​ലൈ 10 മു​ത​ൽ 19 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് സൂ​ഖ് വാ​ഖി​ഫി​ന്റെ ഈ​സ്റ്റേ​ൺ സ്ക്വ​യ​റി​ൽ മാ​മ്പ​ഴ മേ​ള സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    മാ​മ്പ​ഴ മേ​ള എ​ല്ലാ ദി​വ​സ​വും വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 10 മ​ണി വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക. മു​ൻ വ​ർ​ഷം ന​ട​ന്ന മേ​ള​യി​ൽ 25,929 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം മാ​മ്പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:souq waqifPakistanigulfMango Fair
